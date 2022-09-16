Port of Spain (Trinidad), Sep 16: The Jamaica Tallawahs ended Barbados Royals' winning run with a six-run (DLS) win in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Despite the loss, Barbados stayed on top of the league, while Jamaica consolidated their second place. The Tallawahs won the toss and chose to field first. Imad Wasim got them off to a superb start by bowling two maiden overs and taking three wickets in the powerplay to leave the Royals reeling at 17/3 after six overs. It was South African internationals Quinton de Kock and David Miller who rebuilt the innings for the Royals with an 83-run partnership that took them to 146/6 at the end of their innings.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/ipl-2023-trevor-bayliss-appointed-as-head-coach-of-punjab-kings-4211857.html

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).