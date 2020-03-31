CRI Kasauli Approved by ICMR for Conducting COVID-19 Tests: Himachal CM

Shimla, Mar 31 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a fourth laboratory in Himachal Pradesh for conducting tests for COVID-19, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Thakur said the ICMR gave its approval to conduct COVID-19 tests at Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan district.

The ICMR's approval for the fourth laboratory will increase state's capacity to conduct the tests, the chief minister added.

Earlier, the state had a capacity of testing 80 people daily in three labs at IGMC Shimla, Tanda College in Kangra and Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi, Thakur had informed the state Assembly.

