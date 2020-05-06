CRPF Headquarters Reopened Today Till Tuesday After Sanitisation

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here re-opened on Wednesday after the building was sealed shut for sanitisation on Saturday following the COVID-19 positive test result of a driver attached to the office."CRPF, the country's lead force for maintenance of internal security today re-opened after having remained off-bound since Saturday last, following a driver testing positive for COVID-19," according to a statement by the CRPF."During the period, the entire headquarter building was duly fumigated as per the existing sanitisation protocols. Delhi-based 31 battalion premises have also been sanitized after some staff members tested positive for the contagion. While the COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted for medical care, their contacts have since been quarantined," it said. A P Maheshwari, Director-General, CRPF has directed all the force formations across the country to go for complete sanitisation of their respective office buildings/premises every Saturday, besides following all the government-mandated protocols to contain COVID-I9."The step has been taken in view of the heightened risk-exposure of the CRPF personnel who too are at the frontline both while enforcing lockdown or lending helping hands to the needy by way of distributing essentials like food, medicine, protective masks and sanitisers," read the release.CRPF has also constituted a Special COVID -19 monitoring cell to help its personnel stay insulated service to the people in the country's fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)