CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga is working on a no-hitter going into the seventh inning of Friday's game against Pittsburgh Pirates.

Imanaga has struck out nine and walked one. He has thrown 100 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Nick Gonzales lined to third for the first out of the fifth on one of Pittsburgh's hardest-hit balls of the chilly afternoon at Wrigley Field.

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Oneil Cruz walked with two down in the second, but Imanaga fanned rookie Konnor Griffin for the final out of the inning.

Chicago had managed just four hits off Pittsburgh right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, and there was no score in the game.

The 32-year-old Imanaga went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his first two starts of the season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 01:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).