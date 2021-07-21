Actor R. Madhavan has wrapped up shooting for his new web series, titled Decoupled. Taking to Instagram Story, Madhavan posted a picture of him reading a book. "And it's a wrap for #Decoupled season 1," he captioned the post. 'Decoupled', a Netflix original series, is expected to premiere soon on the streaming platform. R Madhavan Is Happy To Be Back on the Sets, Teases Fans With a Cool New Picture!

Actor Surveen Chawla is also a part of the series, which is being touted as a romantic comedy. A few months ago, Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of the show, wherein Madhavan and Surveen were seen holding each other's hands. R Madhavan Denies Reports of Collaborating With Director Lingusamy For a Telugu Film.

Check Out R Madhavan's Instagram Post Below

Apart from this, Madhavan will also be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayan.

