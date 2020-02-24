Defence Minister Presents Trophies of Best Marching Contingents for Republic Day Parade 2020

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday presented trophies of best marching contingents for Republic Day Parade 2020. The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent was adjudged the best among the three Services. Air Marshal M S G Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy.The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was named the best marching contingent in the Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces category. The trophy was received by DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan and Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh.Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh congratulated the IAF and CISF contingents for their performances during the parade, adding that this was the result of hard work and training undergone by the participants which should be an inspiration for the others. Referring to the feedback received, he said this year's Republic Day Parade was a grand success and congratulated all the agencies involved in its organisation.Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Gargi Kaul and other senior military and civil officials of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

