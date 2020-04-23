Dehradun Qazi Urges Muslims to Offer Ramzan Prayers Inside Homes Amid Lockdown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Dehradun Qazi Maulana Mohammed Ahmed Qasmi on Thursday appealed to the Muslim community in the city to offer their prayers during the holy month of Ramzan inside their houses."We are not making any preparations given that there is a disease spread across the country. We will make do with whatever we have this year around. No more than five people will stay in the mosque for Ramzan prayers. Everyone else will offer their prayers at home," Qasmi told ANI here.He said that the volume of the loudspeaker will be kept low so that only the people in the mosque area are able to hear the azaan (the call for prayer) in their homes."I urge people to stay alert, practise social distancing and maintain hygiene. Coronavirus is a deadly disease. We have to work together to fight against the virus so that our country can become free from COVID-19," he said."Nobody should venture out of his area or go to others' places to gather for prayers. Everyone should only offer prayers at their own homes and celebrate accordingly," he added.Uttarakhand Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said that no group or community prayers will be allowed during Ramzan."We have asked people to remain calm and maintain peace during this lockdown period. If anyone is found violating the lockdown or disrupting the peace, strict action will be taken against them as per law," Kumar said.The senior police official said that all the necessary requirements will be fulfilled and essential supplies will be delivered to the houses in the red zone areas. (ANI)

