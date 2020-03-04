Delegation of TN Ministers Call on AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): A delegation of ministers from Tamil Nadu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday.They discussed the interlinking of rivers.The Tamil Nadu ministers who met the Chief Minister are Minister for Municipal and Rural Development SP Velumani and Minister for Fisheries and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)