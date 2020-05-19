Delhi: 3 People Including 2 Juveniles Held for Theft

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Three people including two juveniles were apprehended in connection with a theft at a residence in Geeta Colony of Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Monu Sheikh (27), a ragpicker bought the stolen items from the minors and the gang was active in the trans-Yamuna Area, they said.

All three are residents of Jagatpuri and with their arrest, we have solved five cases of house break-ins, police said.

The thefts came to light after one of the victims registered a complaint with police stating that two mobile phones and five laptops were stolen from his residence following which a case was registered on May 3.

"During investigation, our team analysed CCTV footage and arrested the seller (Sheikh) of the stolen property. We have recovered two stolen laptops and a mobile from his possession,” said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara). “He disclosed that he purchased the stolen articles from two burglars," he added.

A stolen mobile phone and two laptops were recovered from the juveniles, he said further.

