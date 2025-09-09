New Delhi, September 9: Five people were injured after the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded at a food outlet in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar late on Monday night, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving a call. The injured were taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. Delhi Blast: 5 Injured, Fire Engines Rushed To Spot After AC Compressor Explodes at Food Outlet in Yamuna Vihar, Probe On.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast. Further details are awaited.

