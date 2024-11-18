New Delhi, November 18: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that physical classes shall be suspended for classes 10 and 12, amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, and stated that all studies will be shifted online . In a post on X, CM Atishi wrote, " From tmrw physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online".

Ealier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena directed the implementation of the staggered office timings In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during winter months and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi Air Pollution: Physical Classes for Class 10th and 12th Students Suspended As National Capital Chokes Under 'Severe' Levels of Pollution.

According to the new directions, the offices under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will run from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and the offices under Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD): 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM. "In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the implementation of staggered office timings for offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Accordingly, the following office timings shall be effective in all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," read an order dated November 18. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Directs Delhi-NCR States To Enforce GRAP-4, Curbs To Remain Even if AQI Falls Below 450.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and all the governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as AQI (Air Quality Index) remains in the "severe" category. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe.

