Delhi Airport Operational in Lockdown as Staff Performs Tasks Meticulously

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Even as India has suspended all international flights from March 22 as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are unsung heroes who are keeping Delhi airport functional.Delhi Airport is the still functional round-the-clock for any emergency amid 21-day lockdown in the country."Seventeen special flights have been operated from the airport for the evacuation of over 2600 foreign nationals from different countries," said Videh Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited.He said cargo flights were still operational."All this has been made possible by airport workers and authorities who are helping the citizens of different countries reach their homes in such a crucial time when the entire world has stopped functioning. Post-lockdown we have got 17 flights carrying 2600 people back home and had 15 cargo operations completed," he said.He expressed his thanks to those working at GMR Delhi Airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC), terminal operations, security, immigration and the members of families of employees who allowed them to come for a duty of the nation.Japuriar lauded housekeeping staff who, he said, were working day and night at the airport to make sure it is safe and properly sanitised in emergency situations."All this has been made possible by `corona heroes'," he said. A 21-day lockdown was enforced in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A total of 724 COVID19 cases have been confirmed in the country with 75 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

