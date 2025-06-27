A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, June 27. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at a company in Noida Sector 2. A video of the blaze, showing black smoke covering the skies as fire engulfed the company in Noida, has also surfaced online. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Due to AC Explosion in Sector 36, All Residents Safely Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Noida

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A severe fire erupted at a company in Noida Sector 2, sending thick smoke visible from afar pic.twitter.com/OhXdMi3pg4 — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2025

