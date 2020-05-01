Delhi Govt Appoints Nodal Officer to Facilitate Movement of Migrants

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer P K Gupta as the nodal officer to facilitate the movement of migrant workers and other people stranded in the national capital.

According to an order, Special Commissioner Muktesh Chandar has been appointed as the nodal officer of Delhi Police and he will provide all assistance and logistical support of the police department to Gupta for the movement of stranded people from Delhi to other states.

Gupta is the principal secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

The MHA, in an order issued on Wednesday, allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The order stated that buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address the concerns of migrants in the city .

These bureaucrats will also assist Gupta.

