Jabalpur, February 8: A petrol pump employee was seriously injured in Jabalpur on Saturday evening after a group of intoxicated men attacked him with a knife. The violence reportedly broke out following a dispute regarding one of the men smoking within the highly flammable premises of the fuel station. The incident occurred at the Reliable Petrol Pump, located on the Gaur-Saliwara main road. According to eyewitness accounts and local reports, the victim, identified as Anshul Patel, was performing his duties when three men arrived on a motorcycle seeking fuel. Tensions escalated when one of the individuals lit a cigarette inside the pump area. Recognizing the immediate fire hazard, Patel and his colleagues asked the man to stop smoking. This request triggered a heated verbal exchange, which quickly turned physical as the suspects reportedly became aggressive.

The situation intensified when three additional men joined the original group. The victim stated that while some suspects arrived on motorcycles, others had a car parked a short distance away. During the clash, the group produced a knife and stabbed Patel, leaving him with serious injuries. In addition to the stabbing, the attackers allegedly pelted the station with stones as the staff attempted to defend themselves and chase the group away. The assailants fled the scene shortly after the assault. Anantapur: AP Woman Beats Intoxicated Man for Molesting Her in Middle of Street, Viral Video Shows Bystanders Supporting Her Until Police Intervene.

Upon receiving the emergency call, officials from the Barela police station arrived at the scene. Two individuals injured during the scuffle, including Patel, were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. Police have confirmed that they are reviewing CCTV footage captured by the petrol pump’s surveillance system, which documented the sequence of events and the identities of those involved. Hapur: Drunk Man Thrashes, Kicks Woman in UP After She Objects to His Abusive Language; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the petrol pump staff. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects, who remain at large. Local officials emphasized that the investigation is focused on the initial dispute over the safety violation and the subsequent violent escalation.

