New Delhi, February 27: A couple was arrested by the police on Tuesday for stealing a car in Bunty and Babli (film characters) style in the Janak Puri area of New Delhi, a police official said. The accused were identified as Sandeep Munna (27) and Reena (27). Both were residents of Palam, Delhi. The couple, who live in Delhi, were inspired by the Bollywood movie Bunty Aur Babli. The incident unfolded on February 22 at 10:46 PM when an individual reported to the police that his vehicle had been taken away by a couple he had offered a lift to.

According to the Janak Puri Police, on February 22 at 10:46 PM, a PCR call regarding a car being taken away by some person was received in PS Janak Puri. During the course of the inquiry, the complainant stated that he had given a lift to the unknown couple for help. Delhi: Couple Involved in Mobile Phone Snatching Arrested From Uttam Nagar, Police Recover Stolen Scooty, Knife and Three Phones From Their Possession.

Real-life Bunty-Babli for Car Theft in Janak Puri

After giving a lift to the unknown couple, he momentarily left his car for personal reasons, only to return and find it missing. They hatched a conspiracy and took away the car of the owner, who gave them a lift after seeing them in needy/helpless condition at night. The complainant further mentioned to us that his laptop was also in his car, which was stolen. On the basis of the complaint, a case under IPC section 379 and 34 was registered.

According to the police, keeping the sensitivity of the matter in mind, a team was formed. By analysing CCTV footage, CDRs and other digital footprints, the above team arrested the accused person, Sandeep Munna. The car which was stolen also recovered at his instance. The accused, Sandeep, disclosed that his friend Reena was with him in the commission of the crime.

During the further course of the investigation, co-accused Reena was arrested, and a stolen laptop was also recovered at her instance. Delhi: Property Dealer Arrested for Cheating, Theft of Rs 1 Crore.

According to the police, accused Sandeep Munna and co-accused Reena were living together in Uttam Nagar area of in West Delhi. Both the accused persons were addicted to alcohol, and they did not have a source of income even to pay the rent of their flat, that is why they planned this theft. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)