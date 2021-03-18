Delhi, March 18: In a shocking incident, a property dealer has been arrested for robbing a chartered accountant of Rs 1 Crore, after inviting the victim for a business deal for an office space. As per reports, the accused Identified as Vinit Bharadwaj, had asked the victim to meet, finalise a deal for an office space in Dwarka for Rs 2 Crore and bring half of the amount in cash for the same.Punjab Shocker: Police Constable Arrested in Mohali for Stealing Rs 1.5 Lakh from Man Who gave Him Lift.

When the CA reached his office at Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka , Bharadwaj counted the cash and kept it inside a room for "safety," reported the Indian Express. Following which, two of his aides and co-accused in the case, identified as Deepak and Prem, left the room on pretext on some work. As per police, the duo then entered the adjacent apartment and took out the bolts from the exhaust system and used the common wall to reach the office and access the cash. Rajasthan Robbery: Miscreants Manage To Cut ICICI Bank ATM Machine in Bhiwadi, Rob About Rs 6 Lakh Cash.

Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with the police who launched an investigation in the matter. During the probe, police arrested Vinit Bharadwaj , the property dealer on Tuesday for cheating and theft. A sum of Rs 70 Lakh has also been reportedly recovered from the accused.

