Delhi Police Registers Case in Connection with Jamia Protest Held Today

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with Jamia protest held earlier today.A case under IPC sections 186, 188, 353, 332 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in New Friends Colony police station.Earlier in the day, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had taken out a protest march from Jamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).The protesters, who had planned to march up to Parliament House, were stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.Jamia Millia Islamia University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad requested the students to move back."I request both students and police to deal with the situation in a calm manner. I appeal to students to move back," Ahmad said.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

