Delhi Police Seizes Pistol Brandished at Shaheen Bagh Protest Site

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Delhi Police has seized the pistol which was brandished by a person who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to the protestors.The pistol belongs to Mohammad Luqmaan, who claims to be a property dealer. However, the weapon was brandished by another person, police stated.Further investigation in the matter is underway.Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).A petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people. (ANI)

