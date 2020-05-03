Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike with 427 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now 4,549

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, the government said.

No fresh death due to the virus was reported on Sunday.

As on Saturday, the national capital recorded 4,122 COVID-19 cases. A total of 384 fresh cases were reported in the city on Saturday.

