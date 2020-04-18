Delhi Reports 186 New Cases of COVID-19 Today

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The national capital on Saturday reported 186 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the disease.A health bulletin from the Government of Delhi said that "186 new coronavirus positive cases and one death reported in Delhi today. 134 people also recovered today.""The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,893, including 207 recovered. The total toll here is 43," added the government bulletin.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the State government will give Rs 1 crore to the kin of all those in case they die while dealing with the coronavirus patients.Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family."Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that a total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city."A total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city and most of the places have already been sanitized," he said.Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain social distance while living in the containment zones."There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not visit the neighbour's house," he said. (ANI)

