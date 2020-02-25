Delhi Violence: Fire Breaks out at Tyre Market in Gokulpuri, Doused

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A fire that broke out at a tyre market near Gokulpuri metro station area on Monday, during violence in north east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has been doused, officials said.No casualties were reported in the blaze that allegedly broke out late on Monday night.Ten fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.Four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

