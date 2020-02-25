Delhi Violence: Student Bodies to Stage March to Parliament Next Week

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Student bodies will stage a protest march from Ramlila Maiden to Parliament on March 3 against the amended citizenship law and to condemn the communal violence in northeast Delhi, which has claimed 13 lives.

The Young India Coordination Committee, comprising student bodies, also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police to take action to control the violence.

They also demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence. Mishra, who led a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at the Maujpur Chowk on Sunday, has been accused of delivering a "provocative" speech at the event.

Former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji said they are forming peace committees at various protest sites where students are also participating to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand.

Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI)protested outside the residence of Delhi LG Anil Baijal.

NSUI members demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah and alleged that the Delhi Police, which is under his ministry, has failed to contain the violence in northeast Delhi. They claimed that they were detained by police.

