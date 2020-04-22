Delhi: Woman Held for Smuggling Liquor

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was held for allegedly smuggling liquor into Delhi from neighbouring Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Chhinder Kaur, a resident of southeast Delhi's Jaitpur village. She was nabbed on Monday, they said.

On Monday evening around 5 pm, police saw a woman who was coming from Faridabad in Haryana to Jaitpur with a plastic bag in her hand, a senior police officer said.

When asked what she was carrying in the bag, the woman said there were vegetables in it. However, police checked her bag and found three plastic bottles filled with liquor, the officer said.

She works as a domestic help and to earn easy money she started supplying liquor. She had procured the liquor from a person who regularly supplies it to her at the Haryana border, the police said.

The woman told police that she was earning well as all liquor shops in Delhi and Haryana have been closed due to the lockdown, they said.

In another incident on Monday, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

Mukesh was arrested at 10.16 pm on Monday from near Abul Fazal Enclave area with a plastic cane containing five litres of liquor, the police said.

He told police he has been in this business for the last five years. He used to procure it from Ismailpur, Haryana, which is adjacent to Jaitpur, they said.

