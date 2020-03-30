Delhi's Nehru Stadium to Be Converted into a Quarantine Centre for Covid-19 Patients

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will hand over Nehru Stadium to the Delhi government to be used as a quarantine center for Covid-19 patients. "Delhi government has approached us officially for Nehru stadium. So, we are giving it, we have already handed over our Sonepat center. SAI Training Center (STC) in Patiala has also been made ready as a 120-bed quarantine center. The STC is outside NIS Patiala where our elite athletes are staying and training," a source from SAI told ANI.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.Several athletes have come forward and made donations to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 Lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

