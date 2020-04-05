Depressed over Money Woes, Maha Man Commits Suicide

Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Imambada area in Nagpur on Saturday due to financial distress, police said.

Nikhil Gavhane, who worked in a grocery shop, hanged himself as he had taken money from a person and was stressed over repayment, an official said.

"He was depressed since a week," the Imambada police station official said.

