Depressed over Money Woes, Maha Man Commits Suicide

Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Imambada area in Nagpur on Saturday due to financial distress, police said.
Nikhil Gavhane, who worked in a grocery shop, hanged himself as he had taken money from a person and was stressed over repayment, an official said.
"He was depressed since a week," the Imambada police station official said.
