Dept of Defence Production Issues Authorisation of Munition List Covered in Category 6 of SCOMET

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Department of Defence Production has issued authorisation for export of munitions list covered in category 6 of SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies), Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday."Department of Defence Production has issued authorisation for export of munitions list covered in category 6 of SCOMET (Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies)," said Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Shripad Naik to Shiv Sena's Anil Desai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.The countries and the defence equipment for which export authorization has been issued by the department for export of defence equipment to 42 countries including Australia, Australia, Guinea, Germany, Japan, Israel, Malaysia, among others. "The cost of the items and quantum of foreign exchange earned varies from company to company. "Such data is not maintained," Naik said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)