Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, August 15, said his party and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will contest the coming civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere together. Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Raut declared that the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, would contest the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections," Sanjay Raut said. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: 'Party Will Take Decision on Tie Up With MNS for Civic Body Polls', Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Are Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Coming Together for Maharashtra Civic Elections 2025?

Nashik | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections." pic.twitter.com/GKkvGNHJpt — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)