Dhar, April 11: A man was allegedly murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in a premeditated attack planned by his wife and her lover, police said. According to Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi, the incident took place on the night of April 7 in Gondikheda Charan village, where Devkrishna Purohit and his wife Priyanka Purohit had gone to sleep in their house, while his mother and sister were in an adjacent room. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, SP Mayank Awasthi said the attack was launched during the night, striking Devkrishna on the head with a sharp-edged weapon.

"During the night, some miscreants launched an attack. They struck Devkrishna on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, held his wife hostage and fled after looting valuables. Devkrishna Purohit succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital," the SP said. He added that upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dog Squad, Cyber Team and local police units, rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation. Raja Raghuvanshi-Like Murder in Dhar: Woman, Lover Conspire To Kill Husband, Stage Robbery To Mislead Police; Arrested.

During the probe, it was discovered that the victim's wife, Priyanka Purohit, had allegedly conspired with her lover, Kamlesh Purohit. "It was discovered that the deceased's wife, in collusion with her lover Kamlesh Purohit, had meticulously planned this entire incident in a premeditated manner. The hired killer was contracted for a sum of Rs 1 lakh to assassinate Devkrishna Purohit," Awasthi said. Police further said that an attempt was made to portray the incident as a robbery to mislead investigators. Devkrishna Purohit Murder Case: Priyanka Purohit Allegedly Called Husband ‘Dark’, Claims Family As Shocking Murder Shocks Dhar.

"To fabricate a scenario suggesting a robbery, he bound Devkrishna's wife, confined her in the adjacent room, and instructed her to start screaming a short while after the incident had occurred," the SP added. Police also revealed that Priyanka Purohit and Kamlesh Purohit had been in a relationship for some time. Kamlesh Purohit has been arrested, and the stolen property has been recovered from Priyanka Purohit's residence, police said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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