US Woman Beaten In Street After Asking Neighbour To Clean Up Dog Mess (Photo Credits: X\@iameme01)

A disturbing incident in Brooklyn has sparked outrage after a 75-year-old woman was violently assaulted outside her home following a dispute over dog waste, according to a report by New York Post.

Linda Scott said she had repeatedly asked neighbours to clean up after their dogs before tensions escalated. The situation turned violent when a woman accompanying one of the dog owners allegedly attacked her without warning. Scott was punched, knocked to the ground, and kicked while trying to protect herself.

“I was trying to cover my head as much as possible because she was kicking. I was trying to call 911, but I couldn’t. Then my son came out of the house,” Scott said from her hospital bed. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Brooklyn Elderly Woman Beaten in Shocking Dog Waste Dispute

🚨BREAKING: Brooklyn grandma viciously beaten after asking women to pick up their dogs' poop. Linda Scott (75) went to speak with her neighbors to ask one of them to clean up after a dog. Moments later, another young woman who was with that neighbor allegedly attacked her,… pic.twitter.com/SsCrghsJKP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 9, 2026

The shocking assault, captured on video, shows a person in a red sweatshirt carrying out the attack. Authorities are now using the footage as key evidence as they continue their search for the suspect.

The dispute reportedly began over Scott’s use of ammonia near her fence to deter pests. Dog walkers accused her of splashing them with the chemical, which she denied. Her son, Michael Scott, said the family has struggled for years with a nearby vacant lot where dog owners frequently leave waste behind.

“The woman just came, walked real fast, came up here and started punching my mother, knocked her to the ground, kicked her in the face,” Michael said. Viral Video of Massive New York City Pothole Sparks ‘India Comparison’ on Social Media.

He clarified, “My mother puts ammonia down to use as a deterrent to keep rats and dogs away because of the smell.”

Scott was rushed to hospital and narrowly avoided a heart attack due to the attack. She has since been discharged and is expected to recover fully.

“Because the young lady had no business beating me like that,” Scott said, urging accountability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).