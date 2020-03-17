DGP, Prisons Interacts with J&K Detenues in UP

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh visited the Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and interacted with 16 detenues from the Union territory who are lodged there, an official spokesperson said.

At present, 198 detenues from Jammu and Kashmir are lodged in six jails of Uttar Pradesh.

"The DGP, Prisons visited the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj to enquire about the health of the detenues lodged there," the spokesperson said.

Superintendent of the jail H B Singh, the medical officer and other staff were present during the visit.

Singh was informed that 14 of the 16 detenues did not have any health-related issues, while two were under treatment for some minor health issues, the spokesperson said.

Singh was also informed that the detenues were being allowed to meet their relatives, besides being provided with regular health check-ups.

Earlier this year, Singh visited the Uttar Pradesh Prison headquarters, Central Jail Varanasi and District Jail Lucknow to inquire about the health of the detenues from Jammu and Kashmir.

