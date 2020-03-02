Dhoni Begins Training for Indian Premier League

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Monday, along with his teammates, began training at the Chepauk Stadium for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The franchise's official Twitter handle posted a video where Dhoni can be seen walking out in the nets to start his training session.IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from March 29 and in the first match of the tournament, CSK will take on Mumbai Indians.The 38-year-old Dhoni was enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens, who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.Also, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. (ANI)

