Disha Mahila Police Station Inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Women's Day

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A Disha Mahila Police Station was inaugurated here on Sunday at Pothinamallayya Palem on International Women's Day for speedy trial of sexual offence cases against women."Disha Law (for speedy trial and execution of sexual offences cases against women) awards capital punishment for convicts in a rape case if the evidence is established during the 14-day trial. The state ensures fair probe within 7 days in such cases," RK Meena, City Police Commissioner, Visakhapatnam told ANI.On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang had informed about the initiatives taken by the police to ensure a safer environment for women in the state."We are changing women police stations into Disha stations. As of now, six Disha police stations have been started, 12 more Disha police stations will be started on March 8," said the DGP during a press conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)