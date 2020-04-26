Dl-VIRUS-CASES 293 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Delhi; Number Rises to 2,918

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) With 293 more people being confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,918, according to the Delhi government's health department.

The total number of cases on Saturday stood at 2,625.

As many as 877 patients have been cured till now, while 54 have died of the disease.

