Washington, June 29: Senate Republicans voting in a dramatic late Saturday session narrowly cleared a key procedural step as they race to advance President Donald Trump's package of tax breaks, spending cuts and bolstered deportation funds by his July Fourth deadline. The tally, 51-49, came after a tumultuous session with Vice President JD Vance on hand if needed to break the tie. One Big Beautiful Bill Act: What’s in Latest Version of Donald Trump’s Big Bill Now Before Senate.

Tense scenes played out in the chamber as voting came to a standstill, dragging for hours as holdout senators huddled for negotiations. In the end, two Republicans opposed the motion to proceed to debate, joining all Democrats. It's still a long weekend of work to come.

