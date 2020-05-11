Don't Permit Train, Air Travel to Tamil Nadu Till May 31: CM Requests PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to permit train and air travel services in the State till May 31. "As positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don't permit train service up to May 31 in Tamil Nadu. I request you not to begin regular air services till May 31," Palaniswami said during the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation on Monday.The interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.The Central government has already announced the resumption of train services from May 12 and the online booking is scheduled to begin from evening today.Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains from New Delhi station for 15 destinations including Chennai.These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," an official release had said on Sunday. (ANI)

