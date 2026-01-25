The trailer of the remastered version of the popular anime Dragon Ball Super titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, has finally been released with the announcement of its release date at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan, reported Variety. The series will premiere in fall 2026. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle’: How It Conquered India and Became a Must-Watch Anime Hit – Here’s the Magic Behind the Mayhem.

According to the outlet, the enhanced edition features comprehensive visual upgrades, including new animation cuts, revised sequences, complete re-rendering of all footage, freshly recorded voice acting, and an overhauled musical score and sound design.

The project, which commenced several years ago, aims to deliver a more faithful adaptation of creator Akira Toriyama's original work through cutting-edge visual techniques. According to the makers, the film skips to the timeline from Beerus's introduction as the god of destruction. As per the logline of the film, 'Several years have passed since the fierce battle against Majin Buu, and Earth has finally regained a brief moment of peace. At the same time, Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens from his long, deep sleep.

Even Kai and Supreme Kai, aware of Beerus's overwhelming power to destroy entire planets, watch his awakening with great fear. Meanwhile, Beerus hears rumours of a Saiyan who defeated Frieza and suddenly appears before Goku. Targeted by Beerus, the strongest being in the universe, Earth is in grave danger. Thus begins an Earth-shattering cosmic battle between the God of Destruction and Goku and his allies - a conflict that will shake the entire universe."

In the trailer, Goku is seen fighting with Beerus, a battle which creates ripples of shock throughout the universe. Beerus, who appears to be unbeatable at first, appears to be struggling after Goku attains the status of a god.

Toei Animation shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

As per Variety, the announcement was made during a live stage presentation at Makuhari Messe, with voice actors Masako Nozawa (Son Goku) and Koichi Yamadera (God of Destruction Beerus) appearing alongside executive producer Akio Iyoku. The enhanced series represents a complete reconstruction of the original "Dragon Ball Super" television anime, which featured Toriyama's original work, story concepts and character designs. The production promises heightened visual immersion, particularly in battle sequences.

The same event also revealed Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, a separate new anime series that continues the storyline following the "Universe Survival Arc" from the 2015-2018 broadcast run, reported Variety.