DRDO Clears Air over Testing of PPE, Says It Doesn't Certify Kits

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Clearing the air over the testing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday said that it does not certify kits provided to them for testing by any vendor. "DRDO does not pass or fail kits provided to it for testing by Hindustan Latex Ltd or any other vendor. Our labs only carry out tests as per set standards and provide that to the agencies concerned," the PSU said in a statement.Earlier there were reports that thousands of PPE kits that were donated to the Indian government had failed safety checks and could not be used. Meanwhile, another consignment of medical goods including PPE kits from China reached Guwahati on Wednesday, confirmed the State Health Department. "Blue Dart Air Cargo on Wednesday in Guwahati delivered medical goods including 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits brought from Guangzhou in China," said an official of State Health Department. PPE is protective clothing, face shields or other equipments designed to protect the wearer's body from injury or infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)