London [UK], April 26 (ANI): Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday to book their place in the FA Cup 2025-26 final, thanks to a first-half header from Enzo Fernandez, according to ESPN.

Coming into the match after a difficult run of form and the recent sacking of head coach Liam Rosenior, Chelsea looked much improved under interim boss Calum McFarlane.

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They began the game with intent, applying early pressure and creating chances. Leeds had a few opportunities of their own, most notably when Brenden Aaronson broke through on goal, but his effort was well saved by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea's breakthrough came in the 23rd minute after a mistake in midfield by Leeds. The ball was worked out wide to Pedro Neto, whose precise cross found Fernandez, and the Argentine midfielder made no mistake with a well-timed header.

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Chelsea continued to look the more dangerous side for the remainder of the first half, nearly doubling their lead through Joao Pedro, who struck the post.

After the break, Leeds improved and saw more of the ball, with substitute Anton Stach testing Robert Sanchez from distance. However, they struggled to create clear-cut chances as Chelsea's defence remained solid. Late efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to trouble the scoreline.

Despite a more spirited second-half showing from Leeds, Chelsea held firm to claim a narrow win. The result sends them into the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City, marking their first appearance in the final since 2022. (ANI)

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