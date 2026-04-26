Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Thar Desert is currently in the grip of an intense heatwave; specifically in the desert district of Jaisalmer, located within the region, the sun has been relentlessly raining down fire for several days now. The heat in the Thar has reached its peak. Since Sunday morning, a continuous stream of hot winds has been blowing.

Furthermore, accompanied by blazing sunshine, gusts of scorching hot wind, known as 'loo', began lashing the area after 11:00 AM. Due to the blistering sun, daytime movement and traffic have visibly decreased. Today, the Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

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In several areas of the border district of Jaisalmer, the scourge of "fire raining from the sky" has persisted for days, resulting in an eerie silence prevailing over the streets during the afternoon hours. People are seen making various efforts to shield themselves from the heat. Whether commoners or dignitaries, everyone is left distressed by the scorching conditions.

Tormented by the intense sun and gusts of hot wind, people are frequently spotted wandering about in search of cold water. Even the "ships of the desert", camels, are seeking respite from the severe heat by gathering at a local pond to cool off.

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The severity of the weather can be gauged by the fact that, right from the morning, walking on the streets has become arduous due to the intense gusts of hot wind. By afternoon, vehicular traffic had thinned out across various parts of the city. In many places, the scene resembled a curfew-like situation.

Everyone venturing outdoors is doing so with their faces covered. For the past two or three days, the mercury in Jaisalmer and Barmer has hovered around the 45-degree mark; consequently, by the time afternoon arrives, most of the city's streets become deserted.

The spell of strong winds began early in the morning. As the sun's rays emerged, the scorching gusts of *loo* immediately set in. Crowds were observed gathering at stalls selling sugarcane juice and lemonade. Meanwhile, in light of the fierce hot winds and extreme heat, people are refraining from stepping out of their homes; they venture out only when absolutely necessary, keeping their bodies covered with clothing and carrying water bottles with them.

The situation is even more dire along the India-Pakistan border, where the mercury is hovering between 49 and 50 degrees Celsius.

One of the residents of Jaisalmer speaking to ANI said, "The water in the tanks kept above is not even worth touching. So if this is the state in April, God knows what will happen to Jaisalmer in May and June. It's very difficult in Jaisalmer. Today the temperature is 46 degrees and in the future, as they are saying, it seems Jaisalmer's temperature will cross 50. It's very difficult in May and June. If it doesn't rain, life will be difficult for people in Jaisalmer. So I appeal to people to stay in their homes as much as possible, drink cold water, stay indoors, stay in the shade, and not do too much. If it doesn't rain, it's very difficult in Jaisalmer."

Local shopkeeper Ram Vilas describes the drastic changes to daily life and business as extreme heat forces residents into survival mode.

"People are so troubled by the heat as it is 45-46 degrees. Now, our shop opening time was from 8 am to 9 pm, but now it feels like the condition has worsened in this heat, so we open at 6 am and run away at 12 noon. It's so hot that we are even afraid to send children to school, and to keep them at home, we are feeding them cucumbers, gherkins, buttermilk, etc., so they get some help from the heat and sun. After 12 noon, there is such silence in the market that you won't see a single person. We are drinking water repeatedly, campers after campers are getting emptied. We used to fill one camper, now as soon as customers come it's 'water, water, water', two or three get emptied. Last year it was up to 54, now it's around 46. The heat is making things so bad, there's no limit," Ram Vilas told ANI.

He further stated that, "Our elderly are afraid they might get cholera. Now we can't even eat muskmelons because they cause heat, and watermelons are expensive. This way, conditions are bad due to heat. We are also taking care of children. We will open the shop late, open at 6 am and run away at 12 noon because of the heat situation. Living only on water, two or three campers are getting emptied. Two-three years ago it was 54, now it's 46, and this is just April, May, June, July are still left. What will happen next? If this continues, life will be difficult."

Resident Gyan Chand highlights the double burden of searing 46-degree temperatures and persistent power outages that have paralysed local business and basic daily routines.

Heatwave conditions continued to intensify in Rajasthan on Sunday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 46.4°C, according to weather department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)