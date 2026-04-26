New Delhi, April 26: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday directed the West Bengal Police to undertake a special drive to arrest individuals involved in bomb-making activities across the state, with instructions to seize all such threatening materials within 24 hours, ECI officials said. Official's said that a stern message has been conveyed to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and officers up to the rank of Officer-in-Charge (OC) and Inspector-in-Charge (IC), warning that any recovery of explosives or incidents involving intimidation tactics in their jurisdiction would invite unprecedented consequences.

The Commission has made it clear that concerned officers will be held directly accountable if such materials are found or threats are reported in their areas, and they "shall not be spared," sources added. Officials said the special drive is already underway across districts to identify and apprehend those involved. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Making RG Kar Victim’s Mother Candidate Proves BJP’s Commitment Towards Women’s Safety, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The ECI has also directed that all such cases, including those related to bomb-making, be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure strict action and maintain a peaceful electoral environment in the state. Earlier, ECI on Saturday suspended five police officers in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour district and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for "serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality" during the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to an official statement sent to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Commission directed the immediate suspension of Sandip Garai, Additional SP, Diamond Harbour; Sajal Mondal, SDPO, Diamond Harbour; Mausam Chakraborty, Inspector-in-Charge, Diamond Harbour Police Station; Ajay Bag, Inspector-in-Charge, Falta Police Station; and Subhechha Bag, Officer-in-Charge, Usthi Police Station. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Denies Rally Permission to Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore Ahead of April 23 Polls, TMC Protests.

The Commission cited "serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality" as the grounds for action. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against all five officers. Meanwhile, polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for April 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)