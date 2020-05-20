Driver Dies After Chemical Tanker Catches Fire in Maha's Beed

Aurangabad, May 20 (PTI) The driver of a tanker carrying chemical died after the vehicle caught fire following an accident in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said.

The helper of the driver suffered serious injuries in the accident that took place in Manjarsumbha ghat (hilly road) in the morning, the official said.

"The tanker was going from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Ankaleshwar in Gujarat. It was carrying inflammable chemical," assistant police inspector Sujit Bade said.

The driver, Satte Kumar (28), a resident of Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in the accident, he said.

The injured has been identified as Karan Gautam (18), a native of Varanasi. He has been admitted to a civil hospital in Beed, he added.

