New Delhi, February 13: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Kamjong, Manipur, on February 13, 2026, at 5:38 AM IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 60 km. In the X post, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 13/02/2026 05:38:03 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 94.34 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur."

In December last year, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Jkhrul, Manipur, late at night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake in Manipur: 3 Quakes, Strongest One Being 5.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale, Rock State; No Damage or Casualties Reported.

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 2:58 pm ST, at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres. The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.19° N and a longitude of 94.22° E, with its epicentre in Ukhrul, Manipur.

