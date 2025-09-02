Days after a powerful earthquake killed over 1,400 in Afghanistan, the country was hit by another quake of magnitude 5.3 on Tuesday, September 2. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit at around 5:59 pm and its depth was at 130 kilometres. "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 02/09/2025 17:59:43 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.68 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS posted on X. This quake comes two days after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit late on Sunday night, August 31, flattening homes and buildings in remote, mountainous areas near the border with Pakistan. Afghanistan Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 1400, Rescue Operations Underway; India Sends Humanitarian Aid.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

