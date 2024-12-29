Ahmedabad, December 29: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said. The tremor was recorded at 10.06 am with its epicentre located 18 kilometres north-north east of Bhachau, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said. It is the third seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude in the district this month. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.,

A 3.7 magnitude tremor jolted Kutch on December 23. On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district, according to the ISR. Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18. Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, as per the ISR data. Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area. It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits Mahesana.

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001 was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, according to the GSDMA. A large number of towns and villages in the district had suffered almost complete destruction in the earthquake, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1.67 lakh others injured.

