ECB Announces Salary Cuts to Protect Jobs Amid COVID-19

London [UK], Apr 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced measures to protect jobs, including salary cuts "ranging between 25 percent to 10 percent".This follows Tuesday's news that the ECB will provide a 61 million pounds interim package to help cricket withstand the financial impact of COVID-19. The Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison has volunteered to take a 25 percent salary reduction."Proposed cuts will vary according to the employee's job grade, ranging from 25% to 10%. The Executive Management Team and Board will receive a salary reduction of 20%," the ECB said in a statement.Some staff will also be asked to consent to furlough through the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, whereafter the ECB will supplement to ensure staff receive 100 percent of their reduced salary.The ECB will additionally freeze all recruitment in 2020, with critical roles only being replaced when an employee leaves the business."I am extremely proud of the brilliant and passionate people who work at the ECB and their dedication during this crisis. But the challenge we are facing - not only in our sport but across the whole country - is exceptional and I know most organisations are having to make tough decisions," Harrison said."That being said, I am confident that through careful planning and by working together as a sport, we can get through this and see our wonderful sport and its communities thrive again in the very near future," he added.The United Kingdom has reported 563 deaths in a day, bringing the total number of patients in the country who died in hospitals to 2,352. Some 29,474 people have now tested positive, a jump of 4,324 over the previous day, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)