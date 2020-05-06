ED Files Charge Sheet Against Rana Kapoor, Family

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in connection with YES Bank scam against the bank's former Chief Operating Officer and managing director Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday.ED sources said that the charge sheet is filed against Rana Kapoor and his four family members on charges of money laundering to the tune of around Rs 5,500 crore.Kapoor was arrested by the ED on March 8 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Chargesheet is filed against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor Khanna and entities allegedly associated with themThe agency has pegged the amount at around Rs 5,500 crore.The charge sheet carries statements of key management persons of Yes Bank over the alleged irregularities. The agency had begun investigation based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case for an alleged sham transaction with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). (ANI)

