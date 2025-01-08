Dehradun, January 8: An elderly couple was killed on Wednesday by an elephant near Jolly Grant in Dehradun district. Locals informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) about the attack. However, by the time SDRF personnel reached the spot, the man aged 70 and his 65-year-old wife had died. Malappuram: Elephant Swings Man in Air After Running Amok During Annual Offering at BP Angadi Mosque in Kerala’s Tirur, Scary Video Surfaces.

The bodies were brought to the main road through the forest on stretchers and handed over to the police, SDRF sources said. The deceased were identified as Rajendra Panwar and his wife Sushila.

