Ensure Ambulance Services for Differently-abled During Lockdown: Negi to CATS

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Ramesh Negi has written to the Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) to ensure that the vehicles are made available for differently-abled people during the ongoing lockdown.

In a letter to the Project Director of CATS, Negi said ambulances are not being made available for transporting the differently-abled between home and hospital.

"Recently, a case has brought into notice that a doctor from Hindu Rao Hospital had tried to call an ambulance at '104' and '108' for his one thalassemia patient, who needed a transport vehicle to reach her home, but both the numbers were found not working," he said.

Negi advised the authorities to make necessary arrangement of ambulances for transportation of PwDs so that they can get access to essential health services from healthcare institutions. He also said the authorities should publicise such facilities.

