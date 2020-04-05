Ensure Everyone Benefits from Government Schemes: UP CM to MLAs, Ministers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held consultations with his Ministers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) through video conference and asked them to ensure that each and every individual in the state benefits from the government schemes amid lockdown.He also sought suggestions on how to implement social distancing in the event of a phased withdrawal of the lockdown. He said that implementing social distancing at public places should be their first priority.Adityanath urged all MLAs and Ministers to donate their one-month salary and allocate Rs one crore from the MLA Fund towards the Uttar Pradesh COVID Care Fund.He said this fund would be used to expand the health system of the state and buy medical essentials such as PPE kits and ventilators. He expressed his desire to collect at least Rs 1500 crore in this fund.The Chief Minister said that Rs 1,000 would be given to individuals for maintenance of carts, e-rickshaws, rickshaws, etc., in the state. This amount will be directly sent to their accounts. (ANI)

